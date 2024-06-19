The Pirates reinstated Williams (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Pittsburgh will keep Jared Triolo on hand as its lone reserve infielder while Williams reports to the Triple-A club now that he's made a full recovery from the right wrist sprain that initially sent him to the IL on June 2. Williams had already been in the midst of a rehab assignment with Indianapolis, going 3-for-11 at the plate over three games.