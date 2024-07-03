Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Jung will be shut down until next week to allow his right wrist to rest, and the third baseman will not return until after the All-Star break, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Jung had his swing test Saturday cancelled due to soreness in his right wrist. While a specialist confirmed that there is no structural damage, the lingering pain has kept Jung from swinging a bat since June 20. The hope for Jung is that the extended rest will allow the pain in his wrist to subside long enough to resume swinging a bat before ramping up through a rehab assignment. The 26-year-old appeared in just four games at the beginning of the season before sustaining a fractured right wrist due to being hit by a pitch in early April.