Jung (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung, who suffered a fractured right wrist early in the season, resumed swinging the bat in late May and progressed to live batting practice earlier this week. He's now ready for games, which puts a return to the Rangers before the end of the month very much on the table. Expect Jung to slot back in at third base immediately upon activation after his All-Star campaign in 2023.