Pepiot (5-5) earned the win Tuesday over the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Pepiot held New York scoreless over his final 4.2 frames, allowing just two additional hits before the Rays turned to the bullpen with two outs in the sixth. It's the first win since June 4 for the 26-year-old Pepiot -- he'd gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in his previous five outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.20 with a 1.13 WHIP and 90:31 K:BB across 16 starts (81.1 innings) this season. Pepiot is currently lined up to face the Guardians at home this weekend in his next outing.