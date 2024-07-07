Bradley came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was still the pitcher of record when the Rays took the lead in the top of the seventh, putting Bradley in line for his fourth win of the year, but Kevin Kelly blew the save in the bottom of the frame. The quality start was Bradley third in his last five trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB through 35 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.