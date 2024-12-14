The Athletics traded Simpson to the Rays on Saturday alongside Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters in exchange for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Simpson slashed .281/.377/.480 with 18 homers and 89 RBI over 552 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A last season, continuing his trend of offensive success at every level he's played in during his professional career. The 23-year-old first baseman will most likely report to Double-A Montgomery to begin the 2025 campaign, though his quick ascent through the minors may continue if he keeps swinging a hot bat.