The Red Sox signed Soto for $1.4 million Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Soto has been trending up late in the international free agent process. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound switch hitter from the Dominican Republic, Soto has massive power potential and may have to move from shortstop to third base as he continues to fill out his frame. He doesn't project to make a ton of impact on the bases, but Soto has one of the highest offensive ceilings in this year's Jan. 15 international signing class.