The Red Sox have had internal discussions about moving Devers off third base, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Devers battled through lingering issues with both shoulders during the 2024 season and again graded out poorly defensively at third base with a minus-six Outs Above Average rating. If the Red Sox do ultimately decide to shift him away from the hot corner, they would likely have both Devers and Triston Casas bounce back-and-forth between first base and designated hitter. Third base would then be filled by a free agent or trade acquisition, with Boston being connected to Alex Bregman, Willy Adames and Nolan Arenado. Finding a taker for Masataka Yoshida's contract is also part of the equation.