Doyle went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo homer, a walk and an additional RBI during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.
The 26-year-old opened the series with two homers Monday and followed up with two more extra-base hits in Tuesday's contest. Doyle went 5-for-40 over the final 10 games of June but has quickly turned things around after the calendar flipped to July. He's now tied last season's total of 10 home runs and has a .264/.328/.424 slash line with 32 RBI, 49 runs and 20 steals through 81 games.
More News
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Monster performance in win•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Cracks homer, swipes bag in loss•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Homers in four-hit effort•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Back in Colorado lineup•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Remains out of lineup•
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Scratched from lineup•