Doyle went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo homer, a walk and an additional RBI during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

The 26-year-old opened the series with two homers Monday and followed up with two more extra-base hits in Tuesday's contest. Doyle went 5-for-40 over the final 10 games of June but has quickly turned things around after the calendar flipped to July. He's now tied last season's total of 10 home runs and has a .264/.328/.424 slash line with 32 RBI, 49 runs and 20 steals through 81 games.