Doyle went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 victory over Kansas City.

Doyle gave the Rockies the lead in the eighth when he broke the tie with a ground-rule double off John Schreiber to plate two runs. The Colorado center fielder has been scorching hot over his last seven games, hitting .428 (12-for-28) with four homers, four doubles, nine RBI and five runs scored. Doyle entered the season as a speed threat but is rounding into a stalwart in the batter's box too, as he's now slashing .274/.335/.436 with 10 homers, 49 runs scored and 34 RBI across 341 plate appearances.