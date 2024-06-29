Hudson (2-11) took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The Colorado righty failed to find the strike zone as his five free passes matched a season worst previously reached April 13 and June 16. Hudson finishes off a poor June, during which he made five starts, going 0-4 with a 7.77 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 13:14 K:BB across 24.1 innings. Things don't get much easier for him as he's currently scheduled to face the Brewers -- a team collectively sporting a 113 wRC+ against righties -- at home in his next outing.