The Rockies signed O'Loughlin to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

O'Loughlin, 24, reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024 with the Athletics, allowing five runs over 9.2 innings. He split time between the rotation and bullpen at hitter-friendly Triple-A Las Vegas, holding a 6.04 ERA and 80:34 K:BB across 73 frames. The lefty could compete for a swingman role with the Rockies but is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.