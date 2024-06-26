Cave will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Cave looks to have moved into a strong-side platoon role in the Colorado outfield. He'll pick up a start in the outfield Wednesday for the Rockies' eighth straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher. The 31-year-old owns a .250/.303/.326 slash line with no home runs and two stolen bases over 145 plate appearances on the season, so he'll likely struggle to deliver much meaningful fantasy value even if he continues to see steady playing time versus righties.