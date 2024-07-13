Gordon (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Rockies were downed 7-6 by the Mets, coughing ups six runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- and two walks over three-plus innings. He struck out three.

The two teams combined for nine long balls on the night, the highest single-game total in the majors this season, and Gordon took the brunt of it. Harrison Bader in particular had the rookie right-hander's number, blasting a second-inning fastball over the fence in left-center field before ripping a hanging slider down the left-field line in the fourth. Gordon has served up six homers in 9.1 innings over his first two big-league starts, and with German Marquez (elbow) on the verge of coming off the IL, he's likely headed back to Triple-A Albuquerque -- where Gordon has been tagged for nine homers in 33.2 innings.