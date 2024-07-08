Gordon (0-1) took the loss Sunday against Kansas City, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

While the 26-year-old's final stat line wasn't very encouraging, Gordon showed plenty of positive signs after yielding four runs - including a three-run home run to Maikel Garcia - in the second inning. Gordon rebounded from the nightmare inning by retiring 11 consecutive batters. He was able to pitch into the seventh inning, but was pulled after 78 pitches following MJ Melendez's solo homer and Garcia's bunt single. Assuming Sunday's outing was enough to earn another start, Gordon would be in line to face the Mets in New York next weekend.