Sasaki is expected to be posted for MLB teams this winter, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports.

McDaniel released a set of free agent rankings and said that, "with indications pointing to Sasaki joining this year's class, we'll include him here." It's unclear if McDaniel is just connecting bread crumbs, such as the Dodgers having $2.5 million in pool money remaining, which is the most Sasaki would be able to get if he is posted before Dec. 15, since he is under 25 years old. It's not a sure thing yet, but there's at least some optimism that the hard-throwing 23-year-old righty will come over from Japan this offseason. Sasaki used to regularly touch triple digits with his fastball, but he sat in the upper-90s this past year en route to a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 129:32 K:BB in 111 innings. Those are great numbers, but it qualified as a down year for Sasaki.