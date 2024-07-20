Witt went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Witt picked up where he left off after a terrific first half by belting a solo homer in the first inning. He later knocked an RBI single in the third and scored another run during the Royals' five-run fifth. Witt has been unstoppable over the last few weeks; in 13 games since June 30, he's slashing .471/.482/.863 with nine extra-base hits. For the season, Witt owns a .944 OPS with 65 RBI, 22 steals, and 17 home runs through 429 plate appearances.