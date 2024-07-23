Witt went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a triple, a double and three runs scored in Monday's win over Arizona.

Witt has been on a rampage since returning from the All-Star break. He knocked three extra-base hits Monday, including a three-run shot off Miguel Castro in the fourth inning. Witt has collected three hits in four straight games; he entered the break with a .928 OPS and has since improved it to .979 through 101 games. Witt has racked up 55 extra-base hits with 22 steals and 82 runs scored.