The Royals have extended Caglianone an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Caglianone has just 29 games of pro experience at High-A Quad Cities since being taken with the No. 6 overall pick of the First-Year Player Draft, but it's fairly customary for prospects of his stature to be invited to big-league camp, even if he has no chance of making the Opening Day roster. Also of note is that Caglianone -- who was a two-way player in college at Florida -- will not do any pitching in 2025, instead focusing only on hitting and playing first base.