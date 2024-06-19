Loftin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Loftin hit his first career homer off Hogan Harris in the second inning, tying the game at 2-2. While Loftin has seen a steady run at second base, he entered Tuesday on an 0-for-14 skid that could jeopardize his playing time. He's slashing .253/.351/.304 with 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and no stolen bases over 95 plate appearances this season. Michael Massey (back) began a rehab assignment Tuesday, so Loftin's time in a starting role -- and potentially in the majors -- could come to a close when Massey is ready to return to the Royals.