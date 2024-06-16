Kelly went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Kelly has logged three multi-hit efforts over six games in June, going 7-for-22 (.318) this month. The homer was his first since May 26. The veteran catcher is slashing .246/.326/.364 with three homers, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 51 contests this season. Kelly and Jake Rogers continue to see a fairly even split of playing time behind the plate, though Kelly has had the stronger bat in 2024.