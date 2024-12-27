Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Friday that Torkelson's role for 2025 is not yet defined, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Tigers have signed Gleyber Torres to play second base and will move Colt Keith to first base, leaving Torkelson without a clear path to playing time against right-handed pitching. He could be used in a short-side platoon with Keith at first base, but the Tigers dangling the former top prospect in trade talks might be a likelier scenario. Torkelson popped 31 home runs in 2023 but put up a .669 OPS in 2024 and spent a chunk of the season in the minors.