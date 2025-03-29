Torkelson went 2-for-5 with a double in Friday's 8-5, 10-inning loss to the Dodgers. He also stole a base.

Torkelson reached four times and launched a home run on Opening Day, and he followed that performance up with two more hits and his first stolen base of the season Friday. The 25-year-old isn't known for his speed, as he came into the year with only three career steals at the MLB level, but he should hit plenty of long balls if he remains in the lineup most days.