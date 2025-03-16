Torkelson is set to see some time in right field to wrap up spring training, starting with Monday's contest against the Pirates, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Detroit's outfield has been ravaged by injuries, with Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) both set to miss Opening Day. Wenceel Perez also recently dealt with back tightness, though he managed to return Saturday after missing a few days of action. Even with Perez back in the fold, the Tigers could use some more outfield depth, which is why they're giving Torkelson a try. He has only ever played at first base or served as the DH in the majors, though the former Arizona State star did see some time in the outfield during his college days. Any additional positional versatility should help Torkelson's chances of making the Opening Day roster and could give him a bit more fantasy value this season.