Torkelson went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and four walks Thursday against the Dodgers.

Torkelson had a strong spring and benefited from some injuries on the Detroit roster, a combination that set him up for regular at-bats to begin the season. He took advantage with his first opportunity as he put together solid plate appearances, the most productive of which was a solo home run in the fifth inning. Torkelson has consistently shown patience at the plate in his big-league career, and he should be able to take a step forward in production if he can tap into his raw power more consistently.