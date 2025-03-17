Torkelson could open the season as the Tigers' regular designated hitter if Kerry Carpenter is used mostly in right field, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) slated to open the season on the injured list, Wenceel Perez will shift over to center field and Carpenter might see most of his reps in right field. That opens up the DH spot, and Petzold projects Torkelson to fill it, at least on a short-term basis. Torkelson is coming off a disappointing 2024 season that saw him put up a .669 OPS in 92 regular-season contests, but he's had a nice spring, clubbing four homers in 14 tilts.