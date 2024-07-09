Holton (4-1) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Monday's 1-0 victory over the Guardians.

After Detroit starter Keider Montero was lights out through 6.1 innings, Holton got the call to get the last two outs of the seventh with a runner on and the game tied 0-0. The lefty escaped the frame, then breezed through the top of the eighth before snagging the win when the Tigers scored once in the bottom of the inning. After a dominant 2023 campaign in which he posted a 2.11 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 85.1 innings, Holton has taken a slight step back in 2024, though he's still been very solid with a 3.64 ERA and identical 0.87 WHIP. The ratios alone give him some fantasy appeal, though his value would increase if he slid into the closer role at some point. It was Shelby Miller who earned his first save of the season after Holton exited the game Monday.