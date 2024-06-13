McKinstry is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Since Javier Baez sat out Sunday's 10-2 win over the Brewers before being placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with lumbar spine inflammation, McKinstry and Ryan Kreidler have both picked up a pair of starts at shortstop. Though manager A.J. Hinch suggested that the two shortstops wouldn't work in a strict platoon, both of McKinstry's starts have come against right-handed pitching. Kreidler, meanwhile, will start at shortstop Thursday versus lefty Patrick Corbin, after Kreidler was previously included in the lineup Tuesday, when southpaw Mitchell Parker was on the bump for Washington.