Woods Richardson (3-1) picked up the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Woods Richardson allowed just one run over the first five innings but had to be relieved by Josh Staumont with one out in the sixth after allowing two of the first three batters to reach. It marked the right-hander's first win since May 28 against the Royals, though he's now walked multiple batters in three consecutive outings, and in five of his last six overall. Woods Richardson has also given up multiple runs in each of his last three starts and now holds a 4.50 ERA in June to go along with a 26:10 K:BB.