Woods Richardson allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

This was the first time since June 14 that Woods Richardson failed to complete five frames. He didn't allow too much, but he left with the game tied at 2-2 before the Twins pulled ahead later. The right-hander has gone five starts without allowing more than two runs. For the year, he has a 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB through 82 innings across 16 starts.