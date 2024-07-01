Larnach went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Larnach got the Twins on the board quickly with an RBI single in the first and later came through with a timely two-run homer in the eighth to push his club ahead 5-3. Sunday was the third time this season Larnach's had three RBI in a game, and it was his first since June 16, which was the last time he homered coming into the game. For the year, the 27-year-old is slashing .256/.306/.440 with eight homers, 28 RBI, 21 runs and a 13:33 BB:K in 183 plate appearances.