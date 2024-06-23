Nittoli cleared waivers Sunday and elected to become a free agent.

Nittoli was pushed off Oakland's 40-man roster Friday in order to make room for Osvaldo Bido. Rather than returning to Triple-A Las Vegas, the 33-year-old Nittoli will look to latch on with another organization -- likely in a situation that would offer MLB playing time. He owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through eight innings in the big leagues this season and has posted similar numbers in Triple-A, so he could attract a fair amount of attention on the open market.