Pham (ankle) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in Arizona, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Pham played in three rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League this week, going 3-for-11 with a home run. He's been out for most of this month with a sprained left ankle. Pham had been seeing most of his starts in center field for the White Sox prior to getting hurt, but with Luis Robert now back from the injured list, Pham should shift over to right field.