Pham was pulled from Friday's game against the Yankees due to an illness, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
Pham was removed after logging just one plate appearance -- a groundout in the second inning. He's been deemed day-to-day by the team and may miss another game or two while he recovers.
More News
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Tallies third stolen base•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Taking Saturday off•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Back in action Thursday•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Labels early exit as precautionary•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Exits early with hip tightness•