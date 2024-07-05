Rice went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Reds on Thursday.

Rice hit out of the leadoff spot for the first time as a major-leaguer and produced his first big-league home run with a 407-foot solo shot in the fifth inning. The catcher/first baseman has some intriguing qualities befitting of the leadoff role -- he's demonstrated good plate discipline throughout his professional career and has a .360 OBP along with a 7:8 BB:K through 42 plate appearances with the Yankees. Rice's power is an asset too; he hit 15 long balls in 60 minor-league games this season after going deep 20 times in the minors last year.