Cortes (4-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Orioles, allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The crafty lefty was at his baffling best, and the only runner Baltimore got past second base against Cortes came on an Austin Wells passed ball in the sixth inning. Cortes threw a season-high 105 pitches (64 strikes) in the outing, his first time in triple digits since April 20, while the quality start was his second straight and seventh of the campaign. He'll take a 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 86:18 K:BB through 93.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against Atlanta.