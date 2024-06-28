The Hornets declined their $1.99 million team option on Thor's contract Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thor spent his first three professional seasons in Charlotte, but he never developed into a dependable rotation player after joining the club as a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He made 63 appearances (three starts) in 2023-24, averaging just 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12.4 minutes while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor. The 21-year-old forward still has youth working in his favor, so it wouldn't be surprising if another organization looked to bring him aboard on a two-way deal or a non-guaranteed contract.