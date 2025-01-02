Zappe will start Saturday's season finale against the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

While Zappe is slated to get the start at QB for the Browns in Week 18, head coach Kevin Stefanski previously suggested that he expected Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) to also see some work versus Baltimore. With that in mind, Zappe isn't a high-percentage fantasy option this weekend, however he does represent a potential lineup pivot for fantasy managers dealing with scenarios where their signal callers may be rested or limited.