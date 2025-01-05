Zappe completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens. He added two rushes for two yards.

Zappe drew the start Saturday and ceded relatively limited work to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. His opportunity to start didn't go as planned, as he threw a pick-six on Cleveland's second possession and was unable to get the Browns into the end zone until early in the fourth quarter with the team down three scores. Zappe will become a free agent this offseason and will hope to compete for a backup job during training camp for the 2025 campaign.