Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that both Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) could play Week 18 against Baltimore, Patrick Warren of the Browns' official site reports. "There's a scenario where we (play both), but I want to make sure we get through the week before making the final determination," the coach said.

Zappe was signed to the Browns' active roster Oct. 22 but has not yet made it onto the field. He served as the emergency third quarterback initially upon his arrival, but Zappe was elevated to the backup spot the last two weeks with Jameis Winston (shoulder) being the emergency QB. Stefanski said he'll provide an update on the quarterback situation towards the end of the week ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale.