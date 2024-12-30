Ford rushed six times for 22 yards with no targets as a receiver in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Ford failed to replicate last week's sterling starting performance against a tougher defensive opponent in Week 17. Despite his struggles, the 24-year-old remains in line to serve as one of the top rushing options for the 3-13 Browns in Week 18 with Nick Chubb (foot) sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. It is worth noting that veteran back D'Onta Foreman received 13 carries for 49 yards in Sunday's loss. Ford should only be considered a deep-league option against the Ravens next Sunday, but he presents some upside for those in deep and DFS formats.