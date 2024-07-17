Worthy (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice session, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Worthy appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and though he missed a few plays Wednesday due to a hand issue, he was back on the field and catching passes from Ian Book by the end of the session. Per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, the team is currently hosting a "pre-camp" introduction for quarterbacks and rookies, which includes three practices before training camp officially kicks off Sunday. Patrick Mahomes said Tuesday that Worthy won't be eased into action come camp, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, so the rookie first-round pick should be competing for notable practice reps before long.