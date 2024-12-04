Goedert (knee) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Goedert's absence from practice Wednesday comes as little surprise, given that he was labeled week-to-week after suffering a knee injury during Philadelphia's 24-19 win over the Ravens this past Sunday. The tight end could be a candidate for injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. While the Eagles haven't officially ruled Goedert out for Sunday's game against the Panthers yet, the expectation is that Grant Calcaterra will step in as the Eagles' starting tight end this weekend.