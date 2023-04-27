This week at Dynasty Central, we did four mock NFL drafts and continued to update our 2023 NFL Draft prospect profiles. We now have 16 rookies profiled, with Michael Mayer being the most recent addition.
We also had Jacob Gibbs on FFT Dynasty to break down the 2023 wide receiver class and his favorite advanced stats while Leger Douzable joined FFT to talk offensive line.
Next week, we'll have a brand new episode of FFT Dynasty, with a live rookie-only mock draft. That will air on the Fantasy Football Today YouTube page at 11 ET. We'll also have updated post-draft Dynasty rankings for all positions and a new top-40 for the rookies.
Fridays on the newsletter are now reserved for Dynasty Download, with a recap of everything we've added to this page, analysis of the week's news from a Dynasty point of view.
For the next nine months this will be the home to all the Dynasty content produced at CBS Sports. Stay tuned.
Dynasty Rankings
Quarterback Rankings 3/28
Running Back Rankings 3/29
Wide Receiver Rankings 3/29
Tight End Rankings 3/30
Trade Chart and Top 150 3/31
Rookie-Only Rankings 4/12
Dynasty Tiers
Quarterback Tiers 1/23
Running Back Tiers 1/24
Wide Receiver Tiers 1/25
Tight End Tiers 1/26
Dynasty Mock Drafts
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 4/4
Superflex Start-up Mock 2/8
One-QB Start-up Mock 2/2
NFL Draft Prospect Profiles
QB
Bryce Young 2/21
Anthony Richardson 3/3
C.J. Stroud 3/10
Will Levis 4/6
Hendon Hooker 4/19
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs 2/27
Bijan Robinson 3/6
Zach Charbonnet 3/20
Tyjae Spears 4/5
WR
Quentin Johnson 2/27
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3/23
Zay Flowers 3/24
Jordan Addison 3/31
Jalin Hyatt 4/12
Cedric Tillman 4/13
TE
Michael Mayer 4/25
NFL Draft Position Previews
Quarterback 4/17
Running Back 4/18
Wide Receiver 4/19
Tight End 4/20
Mailbags
Dynasty Mailbag 1/31
Dynasty Mailbag 2/28