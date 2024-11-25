Tracy rushed nine times for 42 yards and brought in all four targets for 28 yards in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Game script limited Tracy's opportunities on the ground significantly, but he was still able to average an impressive 4.7 yards per carry while also recording his second-highest catch and receiving yardage totals of the season. Tracy's carry total was his second lowest since taking on a larger role in the ground attack at the expense of Devin Singletary, but he should have a much better chance at a normal workload in a Week 13 road matchup against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.