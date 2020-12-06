While we have a far fewer concerns on the COVID-19 front this heading into Week 13 of the Fantasy Football season compared to last week, there are no shortage of conventional injuries set to disrupt lineups at a particularly critical time of the Fantasy season. The quarterback position is once again robustly represented, while running backs are easily pacing the Week 13 field in terms of walking wounded. We still have plenty of question marks across the board as early inactives approach, so let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 13 Injuries
Injury Report Update
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (knee) is questionable for Monday afternoon's game against Washington after not practicing all week. However, late-week beat writer reports indicate Roethlisberger's lack of participation appears to have simply been precautionary in nature after Roethlisberger banged up both knees back in Week 9 and the Steelers are on a short week after having played its Week 12 contest Wednesday afternoon. Mason Rudolph would step in should Roethlisberger be forced to sit out.
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Nov. 26 after a positive test, however, as per early Sunday morning reports, Jackson is expected to come off the list when first eligible Sunday, two days prior to Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys. If Jackson were unexpectedly unable to clear protocol, Baltimore would likely be faced with starting second-year Penn State product Trace McSorley, who just threw his first NFL touchdown Week 12 against the Steelers, as Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve with a thigh issue.
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Patriots' Cam Newton (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after putting in limited practices all week. As per late-week beat writer reports, Newton is expected to start and face a Los Angeles defense surrendering the eighth-most Fantasy points per game (22.55) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats. Should Newton suffer a setback ahead of the late-window game, Jarrett Stidham would step into the starting role.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' Matthew Stafford (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. Stafford played through the slight ligament tear, which he suffered Week 11 against the Panthers, versus the Texans on Thanksgiving, completing 28 of 42 passes for 295 yards with a touchdown and interception in the loss. Veteran Chase Daniel is ready to slide into the starting role should his teammate suffer a setback, but as of early Sunday morning, there are no indications Stafford is expected to miss the contest.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Giants' Daniel Jones (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only managing a limited Friday practice this past week. Colt McCoy, who took over for Jones in the Week 12 in over the Bengals and completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards and subsequently took first-team practice reps all week, is expected to start versus Seattle as per early Sunday morning reports. The matchup against a defense allowing the second-most Fantasy points per game (26.45) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats is enticing, but McCoy has a sparse 102 pass attempts across eight games over the last four-plus seasons, and his 34-year-old arm is arguably even more of a question mark than earlier in his career.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Tagovailoa is expected to return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence as long as he looks good in pregame warmups. Ryan Fitzpatrick would be set for a second straight start should Tagovailoa be forced to sit out.
Nick Foles QB
CHI Chicago • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Bears' Nick Foles (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two full practices. As per late-week beat writer reports, the veteran quarterback appears to have a very good chance of serving as Mitchell Trubisky's backup versus Detroit, but he will not be reinserted into the starting job to open the contest. Depending on how Trubisky looks Sunday, Foles could return to the top job as early as Week 14 against the Texans.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Broncos' Drew Lock was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, and after practicing in full all week, the second-year quarterback is set for a return to his usual starting role against the Chiefs on Sunday night. Denver endured a game without a legitimate quarterback under center in Week 12 against the Saints after the entire main-roster position group and practice squad signal-caller Blake Bortles was deemed to be at risk, so Lock's return equates to a normalizing of the Fantasy outlook of the team's pass catchers.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in full all week, but coach Doug Marrone confirmed this past week the second-year quarterback will serve as Mike Glennon's backup versus Minnesota. Glennon acquitted himself capably in a Week 12 loss to the Browns, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, which likely gave Marrone the confidence to tread cautiously with Minshew for at least one more week.
BAL Baltimore • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Ravens placed Robert Griffin III (thigh) on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum. Griffin logged a spot start in place of Lamar Jackson (illness) on Wednesday afternoon against the Steelers but appeared to suffer a hamstring injury at one point in addition to the thigh issue and had to exit the contest in the fourth quarter. With Jackson projected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list as early Sunday, it appears Trace McSorley, who connected with Marquise Brown on a 70-yard touchdown versus Pittsburgh, will fill the No. 2 role Tuesday night against the Cowboys.
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Late-week reports indicate Jacobs could return as early as Week 14 against the Colts. For Week 13 purposes, the veteran trio of Devontae Booker, Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick projected to handle the ground attack against the Jets, with Booker slated to serve as the lead back and the other two players set to play complementary roles. It's worth noting that all three players are capable receivers out of the backfield, while New York is tied with the Seahawks for the most receptions (73) allowed to running backs.
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Broncos after missing the last two practices of the week with what was labeled as a stomach virus. As per early Sunday morning reports. Edwards-Helaire is expected to feel well enough to play, although the team will still evaluate him in pregame warmups. If the rookie is limited or has a setback prior to kickoff, Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams would be primed for a boost in opportunity.
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Lions' D'Andre Swift (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Bears after missing the last two practices of the week. Swift has missed the last two games while going through the concussion protocol, and although he's now cleared that hurdle, his current non-COVID illness appears set to sideline him for a third straight contest. If a Swift absence does come to pass, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson line up to once again helm Detroit's backfield.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Texans' David Johnson (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to return for Sunday's game against the Colts after a three-game absence. The former Cardinal's projected availability presumably relegates Duke Johnson, who gained just 147 rushing yards on 49 carries (3.0 average) over the last three-plus games in his teammate's stead, back to complementary duties, although it's conceivable he also sees some work as a pass catcher with David Johnson on the field in lieu of the absence of Will Fuller (suspension).
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, leaving him poised to return for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys. Before missing the Week 12 game against the Steelers, Dobbins had impressed with a 15-70-1 line over 41 snaps against the Titans in Week 11, presumably making him the top candidate to earn the bulk of the backfield work in his return versus a Dallas defense allowing the fourth-most Fantasy points per game (21.36) to running backs in standard scoring formats. Mark Ingram is also set to make his return from the COVID list.
Todd Gurley RB
ATL Atlanta • #21
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Falcons' Todd Gurley (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle with the Saints after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this past week. As per late Saturday night reports, the veteran back is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If Gurley were unable to suit up, Brian Hill and Ito Smith, who combined for 110 yards on 25 carries in the veteran's stead against the Raiders in Week 12, would once again be in line to head up the backfield, although this time they'd face a New Orleans defense allowing the fewest Fantasy points per game (10.73) to running backs in standard scoring formats.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Steelers placed James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Nov. 28 and he retains that designation as of Sunday morning ahead of Monday afternoon's interconference battle against Washington. Per Sunday morning reports, it sounds like Conner is unlikely to be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's game. If Conner is forced to sit out a second straight game, Benny Snell, who compiled 93 total yards against the Ravens in Week 12, would be in line to handle lead-back duties for a second consecutive contest.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The 49ers' Tevin Coleman (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 13 interconference showdown against the Bills. Coleman missed three games with his latest knee issue, and he'll be reintegrating into a backfield that's now at full health with the Week 12 returns of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson from injured reserve.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Dolphins activated Myles Gaskin (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to potentially suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals after a four-game absence. Gaskin would presumably be in line to handle lead-back duties against a Cincinnati defense giving up the second-highest RB yards per carry (5.02) in the NFL, considering both Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington are doubtful, while Matt Breida is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Broncos' Phillip Lindsay (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Chiefs but worked back up to a full practice Friday. Assuming he's able to suit up, Lindsay projects to fill his usual complementary role alongside Melvin Gordon against a KC defense surrendering 4.5 yards per carry to running backs.
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Colts activated Jonathan Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and the rookie was able to practice throughout the week, leaving him poised to return for Sunday's game against the Texans after a one-game absence. The matchup versus Houston is the second-best in the league Fantasy-wise for running backs (25.64 Fantasy points per game allowed to the position in standard scoring formats), but Taylor is still likely to have to share carries with Jordan Wilkins and Nyheiim Hines.
Carlos Hyde RB
SEA Seattle • #30
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after working in limited fashion both Wednesday and Friday and missing Thursday's session altogether. As per Saturday night reports, the veteran back is expected to suit up. Hyde would project to work in a complementary role behind Chris Carson if active, while rookie DeeJay Dallas would bump up to serve as the latter's primary backup if Hyde were to suffer a setback and sit out.
Salvon Ahmed RB
MIA Miami • #26
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite practicing in limited fashion all week. The rookie's likely absence further depletes a Miami backfield that will definitely be without Matt Breida (reserve/COVID-19) and is also likely to be missing DeAndre Washington (hamstring). What's likely to be three overall vacancies versus Cincinnati will be filled by the returning Myles Gaskin and a likely complementary duo of Patrick Laird and rookie Lynn Bowden.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chargers' Kalen Ballage (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots but did work back to a full practice by Friday and is expected to play, as of late Saturday night reports. Even if Ballage is able to return to action after a one-game absence, his workload behind the now-healthy Austin Ekeler could be relatively modest, considering the latter was able to handle 25 touches across 60 snaps in Week 12 against the Bills after missing six contests with a hamstring issue.
Travis Homer RB
SEA Seattle • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Seahawks' Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. If Homer misses the game as expected, DeeJay Dallas would serve as the No. 3 running back at minimum versus New York, with the possibility of bumping up another notch if Carlos Hyde (toe) also sits out.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings' Alexander Mattison had an emergency appendectomy Saturday, knocking him out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars and potentially longer. Mattison's absence versus Jacksonville will afford Mike Boone and possibly veteran Ameer Abdullah into backup roles behind Dalvin Cook, who tweaked his ankle in Week 12 versus the Panthers but managed to finish the week without an injury designation.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Vikings' Adam Thielen was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, leaving him poised to return after a one-game absence Sunday against the Jaguars. Thielen will be jumping back into action in a highly favorable matchup, considering Jacksonville is allowing the fifth-most Fantasy points per game to wideouts (24.91) in standard scoring formats
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Saints after offsetting a missed Thursday practice with limited sessions Wednesday and Friday. As per late Saturday night reports, Jones is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If there ultimately was a Jones absence, the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage and Christian Blake would all be poised for additional opportunities behind Calvin Ridley against a New Orleans defense that will be missing starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (knee).
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Chiefs but worked back to a full practice by Friday after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions. Jeudy has been successfully playing through the injury in recent games and is expected to suit up versus Kansas City's stingy secondary, barring any setbacks.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Lions' Kenny Golladay (hip) will remain out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Bears after missing practice all week. The veteran has now missed four consecutive contests, and in his absence versus Chicago, Marvin Jones and the returning Danny Amendola will be primed to operate as the top two wideout targets. Meanwhile, veteran Mohamed Sanu, who recorded a touchdown on Thanksgiving versus the Texans, slides into a clear No. 3 role following the release of Marvin Hall earlier in the week.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jaguars' DJ Chark (ribs) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Vikings after finishing the week with a full practice Friday. Chark's return to action will thrust him back into No. 1 wideout duties while bumping down Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole back to No. 2 and No. 3 roles.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Bears' Allen Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Robinson is expected to suit up. Robinson suffered the knee injury in Friday's practice, although beat-writer reports indicated coach Matt Nagy didn't seem to be overly concerned about his top wideout's availability versus Detroit.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and was able to put in full practices Thursday-Saturday, leaving him poised to return for Monday night's game against the Bills after a one-game absence. Aiyuk posted a 21-281-2 line on 31 targets over his last three healthy games, and will round out a full-strength wideout corps headed up by Deebo Samuel against Buffalo.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington's Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable for Monday evening's interconference clash against the Steelers but finished the week with a full Saturday practice. Saturday reports indicate McLaurin is expected to play versus Pittsburgh, with Cam Sims slated to serve as the de facto top wideout if McLaurin were to unexpectedly sit.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' Danny Amendola (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's divisional clash with the Bears after finishing the week with a pair of full practices. Amendola's return from a two-game absence will see him slide into the No. 2 role alongside top wideout Marvin Jones, as Kenny Golladay (hip) will remain out of action versus Chicago.
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs.
The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday morning, leaving open the possibility he misses a second straight game Sunday versus the Rams. Fitzgerald last practiced Nov. 25, and with the veteran trending toward another absence against Los Angeles, Andy Isabella looks primed for another week as the No. 3 receiver.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Titans' Adam Humphries (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's battle with the Browns after practicing in full all week. Humphries will be making his first appearance since Week 8, and his return will knock Kalif Raymond and Cameron Batson back down a notch each on the depth chart as the veteran slides back into his No. 3 role behind A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Bears' Darnell Mooney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions after missing Friday's practice. Beat writer reports indicated coach Matt Nagy confirmed Mooney's absence was purely precautionary and that the rookie is expected to play against Detroit. If there were to be a setback, Anthony Miller would slide into the No. 2 role in a favorable matchup against a defense allowing 24.64 Fantasy points per game to receivers in standard scoring formats.
Kevin Snead WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: Rookie
The Ravens placed Willie Snead on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he produced a positive test Sunday, keeping him sidelined for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys after the veteran already sat out Wednesday's game versus the Steelers. Devin Duvernay and Dez Bryant are both likely to continue receiving the most benefit from Snead's absence.
CLE Cleveland • #12
• Experience: 3 yrs.
The Browns' KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the Titans after suffering his injury in Thursday's practice and missing Friday's session altogether. Hodge's absence should lead to a bigger role for rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones as the No. 3 wideout behind starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins against Tennessee.
MIA Miami • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Dolphins' Malcolm Perry (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. If Perry were to sit out, both Mack Hollins and Antonio Callaway could see bigger roles behind starting wideouts DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Jaguars' Chris Conley (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Conley is unable to go for a second straight game, rookie Collin Johnson, who logged four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against the Browns while working with Week 13 starter Mike Glennon, would be in line for No. 4 receiver duties versus Minnesota.
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Eagles activated Zach Ertz (ankle) off injured reserve Wednesday, and he was able to log a full practice Friday after participating in limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday. Ertz's expected return Sunday against the Packers after a five-game absence figures to take some pass-catching volume from position mate Dallas Goedert, considering the veteran averaged 7.5 targets per game before going on injured reserve.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Andrews was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, Nov. 28 and remains there heading into Sunday morning. Andrews still has time to get cleared for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys, but if he were forced to sit out a second straight contest, Luke Willson, who rejoined the active roster Friday, would be set for another start.
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Titans' Jonnu Smith (knee) is out for Sunday's contest against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, Anthony Firkser, who already has a 113-yard effort on his resume this season and finished his first two seasons with double-digit YPC figures, will assume primary tight end duties versus a Cleveland defense tied for the fourth-most Fantasy points per game (9.36) allowed to the position.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings' Irv Smith (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. Veteran Kyle Rudolph, who produced a 7-68 line at the expense of the Panthers in Week 12 with Smith sidelined, should once again be in for primary duties while facing a unit tied with multiple teams for most touchdown receptions (nine) given up to tight ends.
Ryan Izzo TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Patriots' Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Izzo has been playing through the issues in recent games, but if he were to miss Sunday's contest, Jordan Thomas and the just-activated Dalton Keene would be in line to handle tight end duties for New England.
NE New England • #6
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Patriots' Nick Folk (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Folk has played through the same issue and designation in the last four games, and with New England not having added a kicker by Saturday night, the veteran is fully expected to suit up once again.
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jaguars removed Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, setting him up to return to action Sunday against the Vikings after a one-game absence. McLaughlin is 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points over his first two games in Jacksonville, and his Week 13 matchup comes against a Minnesota team leading the most Fantasy points per game (9.55) to kickers in standard scoring formats.
PIT Pittsburgh • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Steelers' Chris Boswell (hip) is questionable for Monday evening's game against Washington after missing Saturday's practice. While there haven't been any rumblings Boswell could miss the contest, Pittsburgh would be able to turn to Matthew Wright on its practice squad should the veteran begin trending downward.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Texans' Bradley Roby was handed a six-game suspension by the NFL on Monday for testing positive for a banned substance, sidelining him for the remainder of the year.
- The Seahawks' Tre Flowers (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum.
- The Patriots' J.C. Jackson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after a week of limited practices.
- The Saints' Janoris Jenkins (knee) is out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Steelers' Steven Nelson (knee) is doubtful for Monday afternoon's game against Washington after missing practice all week.
- The Lions' Jeff Okudah (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game versus the Bears after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Darius Slay (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Lions placed Desmond Trufant (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Jaguars' Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Casey Hayward (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with a limited practice following two missed sessions.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (groin) is questionable heading into Sunday morning for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys after missing practice Thursday-Saturday.
- The 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week.
Safeties
- The Raiders' Johnathan Abram (knee) is out for Sunday's game versus the Jets after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Chuck Clark (knee) is questionable heading into Sunday morning for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys after missing practice Thursday-Saturday.
- The Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Colts' Khari Willis (back) is out for Sunday's game versus the Texans after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Lions placed Danny Shelton (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Calais Campbell was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday but remains questionable heading into Sunday morning for Tuesday night's game versus the Cowboys due to the calf injury that's cost him the last three games.
- The Colts activated DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, leaving him poised to return for Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Texans after a one-game absence.
- The Falcons' Dante Fowler (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but finished the week with two limited practices.
- The Jaguars placed DaVon Hamilton (knee) on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, leaving him poised to return after a one-game absence in Monday evening's contest against Washington.
- The Browns' Myles Garrett was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and is expected to return to action Sunday against the Titans after a two-game absence.
- The Patriots' Byron Cowart (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Ravens' Brandon Williams was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday but remains questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys heading into Sunday morning due to the ankle injury that's been partly responsible for him missing the past two games. Williams was able to turn in limited practices Friday and Saturday after missing Thursday's session altogether.
Linebackers
- The Steelers placed Bud Dupree (knee) on injured reserve Thursday following the torn ACL he suffered in a Week 12 win over the Ravens, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but finished the week with a limited practice after missing the first two sessions.
- The Colts' Bobby Okereke (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Broncos' Malik Reed (shin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs but worked back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Cowboys' Aldon Smith (illness) is questionable heading into Sunday morning for Tuesday night's game against the Ravens but did work back to a full practice Saturday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Packers' Za'Darius Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles after finishing the week with a missed practice.
- The Chargers' Kyzir White remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots.
- The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Ravens' Matt Judon remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday morning, leaving his status for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys in limbo.