Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Late-week reports indicate Jacobs could return as early as Week 14 against the Colts. For Week 13 purposes, the veteran trio of Devontae Booker, Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick projected to handle the ground attack against the Jets, with Booker slated to serve as the lead back and the other two players set to play complementary roles. It's worth noting that all three players are capable receivers out of the backfield, while New York is tied with the Seahawks for the most receptions (73) allowed to running backs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Illness The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Broncos after missing the last two practices of the week with what was labeled as a stomach virus. As per early Sunday morning reports. Edwards-Helaire is expected to feel well enough to play, although the team will still evaluate him in pregame warmups. If the rookie is limited or has a setback prior to kickoff, Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams would be primed for a boost in opportunity.

D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Illness The Lions' D'Andre Swift (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Bears after missing the last two practices of the week. Swift has missed the last two games while going through the concussion protocol, and although he's now cleared that hurdle, his current non-COVID illness appears set to sideline him for a third straight contest. If a Swift absence does come to pass, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson line up to once again helm Detroit's backfield.

David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion The Texans' David Johnson (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to return for Sunday's game against the Colts after a three-game absence. The former Cardinal's projected availability presumably relegates Duke Johnson, who gained just 147 rushing yards on 49 carries (3.0 average) over the last three-plus games in his teammate's stead, back to complementary duties, although it's conceivable he also sees some work as a pass catcher with David Johnson on the field in lieu of the absence of Will Fuller (suspension).

J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, leaving him poised to return for Tuesday night's game against the Cowboys. Before missing the Week 12 game against the Steelers, Dobbins had impressed with a 15-70-1 line over 41 snaps against the Titans in Week 11, presumably making him the top candidate to earn the bulk of the backfield work in his return versus a Dallas defense allowing the fourth-most Fantasy points per game (21.36) to running backs in standard scoring formats. Mark Ingram is also set to make his return from the COVID list.

Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Knee The Falcons' Todd Gurley (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle with the Saints after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this past week. As per late Saturday night reports, the veteran back is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If Gurley were unable to suit up, Brian Hill and Ito Smith, who combined for 110 yards on 25 carries in the veteran's stead against the Raiders in Week 12, would once again be in line to head up the backfield, although this time they'd face a New Orleans defense allowing the fewest Fantasy points per game (10.73) to running backs in standard scoring formats.

James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Steelers placed James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Nov. 28 and he retains that designation as of Sunday morning ahead of Monday afternoon's interconference battle against Washington. Per Sunday morning reports, it sounds like Conner is unlikely to be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's game. If Conner is forced to sit out a second straight game, Benny Snell, who compiled 93 total yards against the Ravens in Week 12, would be in line to handle lead-back duties for a second consecutive contest.

Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Knee The 49ers' Tevin Coleman (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 13 interconference showdown against the Bills. Coleman missed three games with his latest knee issue, and he'll be reintegrating into a backfield that's now at full health with the Week 12 returns of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson from injured reserve.

Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injuries Knee The Dolphins activated Myles Gaskin (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to potentially suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals after a four-game absence. Gaskin would presumably be in line to handle lead-back duties against a Cincinnati defense giving up the second-highest RB yards per carry (5.02) in the NFL, considering both Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington are doubtful, while Matt Breida is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Broncos' Phillip Lindsay (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Chiefs but worked back up to a full practice Friday. Assuming he's able to suit up, Lindsay projects to fill his usual complementary role alongside Melvin Gordon against a KC defense surrendering 4.5 yards per carry to running backs.

Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Colts activated Jonathan Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and the rookie was able to practice throughout the week, leaving him poised to return for Sunday's game against the Texans after a one-game absence. The matchup versus Houston is the second-best in the league Fantasy-wise for running backs (25.64 Fantasy points per game allowed to the position in standard scoring formats), but Taylor is still likely to have to share carries with Jordan Wilkins and Nyheiim Hines.

Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Toe The Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after working in limited fashion both Wednesday and Friday and missing Thursday's session altogether. As per Saturday night reports, the veteran back is expected to suit up. Hyde would project to work in a complementary role behind Chris Carson if active, while rookie DeeJay Dallas would bump up to serve as the latter's primary backup if Hyde were to suffer a setback and sit out.

Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Shoulder The Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite practicing in limited fashion all week. The rookie's likely absence further depletes a Miami backfield that will definitely be without Matt Breida (reserve/COVID-19) and is also likely to be missing DeAndre Washington (hamstring). What's likely to be three overall vacancies versus Cincinnati will be filled by the returning Myles Gaskin and a likely complementary duo of Patrick Laird and rookie Lynn Bowden.

Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle The Chargers' Kalen Ballage (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots but did work back to a full practice by Friday and is expected to play, as of late Saturday night reports. Even if Ballage is able to return to action after a one-game absence, his workload behind the now-healthy Austin Ekeler could be relatively modest, considering the latter was able to handle 25 touches across 60 snaps in Week 12 against the Bills after missing six contests with a hamstring issue.

Travis Homer RB SEA Seattle • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Wrist/thumb/knee The Seahawks' Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. If Homer misses the game as expected, DeeJay Dallas would serve as the No. 3 running back at minimum versus New York, with the possibility of bumping up another notch if Carlos Hyde (toe) also sits out.