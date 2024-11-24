Wise (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

A foot injury kept Wise sidelined for the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams, but he did give himself a chance to play in Week 12 after practicing in a limited capacity Friday. It wasn't enough for him to suit up Sunday, however, and his next opportunity play will be Week 13 against the Colts on Sunday, Dec. 1. Daniel Ekuale will be the Patriots' top rotational defensive end against the Dolphins behind Christian Barmore and Keion White due to Wise being inactive.