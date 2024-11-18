Abdullah caught all three of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-19 loss to the Dolphins. He also rushed once for one yard.

Abdullah caught a 10-yard swing pass out of the backfield with less than five minutes remaining in the contest for his second touchdown of the season. The 31-year-old ultimately logged a 34-percent offensive snap share with fellow running backs Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) exiting the game early due to their respective injuries. If at least one of White or Mattison are forced to miss the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Broncos, Abdullah could see a similarly increased role, though sixth-round rookie Dylan Laube may factor into the mix at that point as well.