Abdullah is in line to lead the Vegas backfield Sunday against the Broncos, as Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports that both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) will be listed as doubtful.

Nearly all of Abdullah's playing time this season has come on third downs or in hurry-up/comeback situations, but Reed reports that the 31-year-old is expected to start this Sunday. Abdullah scored a receiving touchdown after both Mattison and White got hurt in the Week 11 loss to Miami, taking 88 percent of snaps in the fourth quarter. Dylan Laube, a healthy scratch in recent weeks, may also be in line for an increased role this Sunday, and at least one of Sincere McCormick or Chris Collier figures to be elevated from the practice squad.