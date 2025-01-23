Simpson finished the 2024 regular season with 73 tackles (40 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 17 games.

Simpson started the regular season as the Ravens' second starting inside linebacker alongside Roquan Smith. Simpson was fairly productive over Baltimore's first 11 games, accumulating 65 tackles (34 solo) over that span. However, his defensive snap count took a noticeable dip in Week 12, which coincided with more playing time for Malik Harrison and Chris Board. Simpson was completely out of the Ravens' inside linebacker rotation following the Week 14 bye, and he was limited to special teams during Baltimore's two-game postseason run. The 2023 third-round pick will use the offseason to re-tool his skillset and look to earn his starting job back for the 2025 campaign.